Austin man sentenced a second time for sex abuse

AUSTIN, Minn. – A second conviction for sex abuse means more probation for a Mower County man.
Colin Charles Belden, 23 of Austin, has been sentenced to 15 years of supervised probation and 99 years of conditional release. He pleaded guilty in September 2021 to one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Belden was arrested in April 2020 and charged with four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Investigators said the victim was under 13 years old.
Court records show Belden was sentenced to 15 years of supervised probation in December 2019 after pleading guilty to one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.