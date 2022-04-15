Austin man sent to prison for selling meth

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County meth dealer has been sent to prison.
Christopher Alan Rickerl, 27 of Austin, was arrested in September 2021 and charged with first-degree sale of drugs. Court documents state Rickerl sold 27.388 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant on May 17, 2021. Investigators say video of the drug deal showed Rickerl and the distinctive tattoo of brass knuckles on his forearm.
He eventually pleaded guilty to second-degree sale of drugs.
Rickerl has been sentenced to five years and seven months in prison, with credit for 87 days already served, and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.