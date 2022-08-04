Austin man sent to prison for selling meth

AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling methamphetamine to a law enforcement informant is sending a Mower County man to prison.
Joseph Perry White, 36 of Austin, was arrested in September 2021 and charged with first-degree sale of drugs. He was accused of selling 27.807 grams of meth to a confidential informant in November 2020.
White pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree sale of drugs in November 2021. He was sentenced Thursday to six year and six months in prison, with credit for 91 days already served.
Court documents state White had a previous felony drug conviction in Mower County in 2020.