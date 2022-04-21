Austin man sent to prison for dealing drugs

AUSTIN, Minn. – A plea deal is sending a Mower County drug dealer to prison.
Robert Edward Collins, 46 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to seven years behind bars, with credit for 309 days already served.
He was arrested in June 2021 and accused of selling a total of 33.7 grams of methamphetamine and 23.57 grams of heroin to a confidential informant on four different occasions in May 2021. Collins was charged with two counts of first-degree drug sales, one count of second-degree drug sales, and one count of third-degree drug sales.
Collins pleaded guilty in January to second-degree drug sales and the other charges were dismissed.