Austin man sent to prison for 145 grams of meth

AUSTIN, Minn. – 145 grams of methamphetamine is sending a Mower County man to prison.
Robert Charles Anderson, 44 of Austin, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree drug possession and was sentenced Friday to four years and 10 months behind bars, with credit for 240 days already served.
Anderson was charged with first-degree drug possession, third and fourth-degree DWI, and driving after revocation after being stopped for speeding on Interstate 90 on January 5. Law enforcement said a search of Anderson’s vehicle found 145 grams of meth, a digital scale, a butane torch, and a meth pipe.