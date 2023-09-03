Austin man pulled over for erratic driving is sentenced for meth possession

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man pulled over for traffic violations has now been sentenced for a serious drug offense.
Joel Kenneth Bearfield, 37 of Austin, was convicted of second-degree drug possession and DWI.
Bearfield was arrested on July 14, 2022, after Mower County sheriff’s deputies said they saw Bearfield riding erratically on a motorcycle with expired license tabs. Deputies say after he was stopped, Bearfield appeared nervous and showed signs of impairment.
Court documents state that led to a search of Bearfield which found 29.29 grams of methamphetamine and 2.1 grams of marijuana. Investigators say the motorcycle had also not been registered to drive since 2018.
Bearfield has now been sentenced to five years of supervised probation.