Austin man pleads not guilty to knife assault

  • 0
Boh Nah

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is pleading not guilty to an altercation involving a knife.

Boh Nah, 33 of Austin, was arrested on June 23 and charged with second-degree assault and terroristic threats.  His trial is scheduled to begin on September 19.

The Austin Police Department says Nah got into a fight with another man in the 300 block of 4th Street SE, where Nah pulled out a knife and allegedly said “I will kill you, I will kill you.”  Investigators say the other man suffered a slight cut on one of his wrists.

