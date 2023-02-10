Austin man pleads not guilty to assault charges in Dodge County

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A man charged for a knife threat and resisting arrest is pleading not guilty.
Jeremiah Phelps, 36 of Austin, is accused of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, fourth-degree assault of a peace officer, disorderly conduct, obstructing the legal process, fleeing a peace officer, and fifth-degree assault.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says it was called on January 8 about Phelps holding a knife and threatening another man at the Oaks Country Club in Hayfield. Phelps was reported to be intoxicated and walking south of 170th Avenue.
A deputy found Phelps, who allegedly told the deputy to shoot him and walked away. Court documents state Phelps refused to obey law enforcement commands and kept walking until he slipped on some ice and fell on his face.
Investigators say a pocket knife was found in Phelps’ possession and he admitted to getting into a fight with some people at Oaks Country Club. During his arrest, Phelps reportedly vomited into his mouth and spat some of the vomit at a deputy.
No trial date has been set.