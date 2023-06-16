Austin man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting an unconscious woman

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man charged with eight sex crimes pleads guilty to one of them.
Kevin Alexander Morgan-Price, 21 of Austin, was accused in May of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Investigators say Morgan-Price raped a woman in a wooded area of Austin on June 15, 2021. The victim says she smoked marijuana with Morgan-Price and thought there was another drug mixed in with the pot. The victim says she then went to sleep and woke up to Morgan-Price raping her.
Morgan-Price has pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. No sentencing date has been set. He remains in the Mower County Jail on $100,000 bond.