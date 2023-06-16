 Skip to main content
Austin man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting an unconscious woman

Kevin Morgan-Price

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man charged with eight sex crimes pleads guilty to one of them.

Kevin Alexander Morgan-Price, 21 of Austin, was accused in May of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Investigators say Morgan-Price raped a woman in a wooded area of Austin on June 15, 2021.  The victim says she smoked marijuana with Morgan-Price and thought there was another drug mixed in with the pot.  The victim says she then went to sleep and woke up to Morgan-Price raping her. 

Morgan-Price has pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.  No sentencing date has been set.  He remains in the Mower County Jail on $100,000 bond.

