Austin man pleads guilty to selling meth and driving after using it

Jerry Hoy

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A repeat offender pleads guilty to two more crimes.

Jerry Arthur Hoy, 51 of Austin, entered guilty pleas Friday morning to first-degree DWI and second-degree sale of drugs.

Hoy was pulled over in Austin on October 24, 2021.  Law enforcement says Hoy failed several sobriety tests and a check of his vehicle found .265 grams of methamphetamine and a mixture of meth, heroin, and fentanyl weighing .130 grams.  Court documents state Hoy was also given a urine test and results came back in July 2022 positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says Hoy also sold 27.81 grams of meth to a confidential informant on March 10, 2022.

A sentencing date for Hoy has not been set.  Court documents show Hoy has previous convictions for driving while intoxicated in 2018 and 2019 and convictions for fifth-degree drug possession in 2019 and 2020.