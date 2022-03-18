Austin man pleads guilty to robbing a home under construction

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of robbing a home that was under construction is pleading guilty.
Troy Arthur Leeper, 48 of Austin, was arrested in August 2021 and charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, theft, and receiving stolen property. He entered a guilty plea Friday to third-degree burglary.
The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says it got a report on August 7, 2021, of a burglary at a home under construction in the 11000 block of 535th Avenue in Lyle Township. The owners of the property said they had arrived at the scene find multiple items missing, including:
- A generator
- An air compressor
- 1,000 inches of wire
- A miter saw
- A table saw
- A nail gun
- A speaker
- A Dewalt Atomic Compact Tool
- An air fryer
- A chain saw
- A tape measure
- Three tin snips
- Two propane tanks
- Two car batteries
- A 5th wheel hitch
Deputies say some of that property and other stolen items were found at Leeper’s home and that when questioned, Leeper responded he did not remember when he stole the items because he was always high on methamphetamine.
Court documents say the total value of the stolen property was $6,437.87.
Leeper is scheduled to be sentenced on July 28.