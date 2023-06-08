 Skip to main content
Austin man pleads guilty to New Year's Eve rampage

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man accused of causing over $1,000 in damage to a house in Austin has pleaded guilty.

Tyler Klark Franks, 45 of Austin, was charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree damage to property, and fourth-degree DWI for an incident on December 31, 2022.

Franks was accused of going to a home in the 900 block of 13th Avenue SW around 11:30 pm and doing the following damage:

-          Breaking multiple windows

-          Kicking in the front door

-          Throwing personal items around on the main floor and in a bedroom

-          Throwing a vintage painting on the floor

-          Punching three holes in the walls in the living room

-          Punching a family portrait through the wall

-          Breaking the overhead light at the front entrance

-          Breaking a landscaping light near the front entrance

Austin police say when they arrested Franks, he said there was a witch living in the house and he was trying to save some people trapped inside.

Frank has now pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree burglary.  His sentencing is set for August 4.