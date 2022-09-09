Austin man pleads guilty to knife threat

AUSTIN, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a case of a death threat in Austin.
Boh Nah, 33 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to one count of terroristic threats. A charge of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon will likely be dismissed when Nah is sentenced, which is scheduled for December 16.
Nah was arrested on June 23 after Austin police said he got into a fight with another man in the 300 block of 4th Street SE. Nah was accused of pulling out a knife and saying “I will kill you, I will kill you.” Court documents state the victim suffered a slight cut on one of his wrists.