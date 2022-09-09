 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Austin man pleads guilty to knife threat

  • 0
Boh Nah

Boh Nah

AUSTIN, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a case of a death threat in Austin.

Boh Nah, 33 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to one count of terroristic threats.  A charge of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon will likely be dismissed when Nah is sentenced, which is scheduled for December 16.

Nah was arrested on June 23 after Austin police said he got into a fight with another man in the 300 block of 4th Street SE.  Nah was accused of pulling out a knife and saying “I will kill you, I will kill you.”  Court documents state the victim suffered a slight cut on one of his wrists.

Tags

Recommended for you