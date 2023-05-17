Austin man pleads guilty to Dodge County knife threat

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – An Austin man accused of threatening people with a knife and resisting arrest in Dodge County is pleading guilty.
Jeremiah Phelps, 37, has pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and is due to be sentenced on July 26.
Phelps was arrested on January 8 after the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was called about an incident at the Oaks Country Club in Hayfield. Phelps allegedly threatened another man with a knife and was reported to be intoxicated and walking south of 170th Avenue.
Court documents state Phelps told a deputy to shoot him and then walked away. Phelps allegedly refused to obey law enforcement commands and kept walking until he slipped on some ice and fell on his face. During his arrest, deputies say Phelps vomited into his mouth and spat some of the vomit at a deputy.
Charges of fourth-degree assault, disorderly conduct, obstructing the legal process, fleeing a peace officer, and fifth-degree assault will likely be dropped when Phelps is sentenced.