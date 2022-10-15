Austin man pleads guilty to dealing meth

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is pleading guilty to selling methamphetamine.
Cruz Torres, 38 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to first-degree sale of drugs and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 12, 2023.
The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says Torres sold meth to a confidential informant in Austin on January 26 and February 7. Court documents state the first occasion involved 10.17 grams of meth and the second sale was of 10.41 grams of meth.
Torres was finally arrested after a traffic stop on July 14.