Austin man pleads guilty to bloody burglary

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of starting a violent confrontation in someone else’s home has pleaded guilty.
Oliver Alejo, 20 of Austin, was arrested on March 25 and charged with two counts of first-degree burglary and one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Police say Alejo entered an Austin home without permission, armed with two knives and a BB gun rifle.
Investigators say Alejo got into a fight with another man in the home. Court documents state the victim suffered cuts to his right hand, swelling to his left cheek, and had blood coming out of his right ear but managed to wrestle the BB gun away from Alejo.
Officers say when they arrived at the scene and arrested Alejo, he had three landscaping rocks in his coat.
A sentencing hearing is now scheduled for November 2 in Mower County District Court.