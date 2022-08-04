 Skip to main content
Austin man pleads guilty over 2020 cross-border chase

Weston Zuehl

Weston Zuehl

Weston William Zuehl, 39, was arrested on April 20, 2020, and charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and driving after cancellation.  The Lyle Police Department says a law enforcement officer who knew Zuehl’s license was canceled saw him driving south on Highway 218.  Court documents state Zuehl refused to pull over and started a pursuit that crossed the state line and forced another vehicle off the road to avoid a collision. 

Zuehl was eventually stopped and arrested in Mitchell County. 

His court case was twice delayed when Zuehl failed to appear for court hearings but he has finally entered a guilty plea to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.  A sentencing hearing is set for November 10. 

