Austin man pleads guilty over 2020 cross-border chase

Weston William Zuehl, 39, was arrested on April 20, 2020, and charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and driving after cancellation. The Lyle Police Department says a law enforcement officer who knew Zuehl’s license was canceled saw him driving south on Highway 218. Court documents state Zuehl refused to pull over and started a pursuit that crossed the state line and forced another vehicle off the road to avoid a collision.
Zuehl was eventually stopped and arrested in Mitchell County.
His court case was twice delayed when Zuehl failed to appear for court hearings but he has finally entered a guilty plea to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. A sentencing hearing is set for November 10.