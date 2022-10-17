 Skip to main content
Austin man injured in two vehicle collision on Highway 218

AUSTIN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One driver is hurt after an early Monday collision in Mower County.

It happened around 6:14 am near the intersection of Highway 218 and County Road 4.  The Minnesota State Patrol says Charles Wesley Branchaud, 31 of Austin, and John Anthony Lavelle, 77 of Austin, were both northbound when the crashed.

Branchaud suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for treatment.  Lavelle was not injured.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this accident.

