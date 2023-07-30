Austin man injured in truck/motorcycle collision in North Iowa

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A helmet is being credited with preventing major head injuries after a motorcycle and a pickup truck crashed Saturday afternoon.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Jimi Royer, 58 of Austin, MN, was riding a motorcycle east on 265th Street and Brice Cody, 21 of Mason City, was driving a truck north on Jonquil Avenue. The Sheriff’s Office says Cody was at a stop sign but did not yield to Royer and pulled into the intersection.
The crash threw Royer from the cycle and he was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment. Royer was wearing a helmet.
Cody was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and yield right of way.
The Mason City Police Department and Clear Lake Fire Department assisted with this accident, which took place around 4:42 pm Saturday.