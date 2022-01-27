Austin man injured in I-90 rollover

AUSTIN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A rollover crash sends one man to the hospital in Mower County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Reynaldo Avalos Andrade, 33 of Austin, was driving west on Interstate 90 when he went off the road near mile marker 175 around 6:50 am Thursday and rolled his vehicle several times.
Andrade suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for treatment.
The Mower County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this accident.