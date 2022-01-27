 Skip to main content
...Dangerous Cold Returns Late Tonight into Friday Morning...

.A cold front will move across the area tonight with bitter cold
air returning. The coldest air will settle across northern Iowa
where temperatures will drop to the teens below zero. With
northwest winds, wind chill readings will drop below minus 20 in
this area.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
20 to 30 below zero.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Austin man injured in I-90 rollover

Police lights

AUSTIN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A rollover crash sends one man to the hospital in Mower County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Reynaldo Avalos Andrade, 33 of Austin, was driving west on Interstate 90 when he went off the road near mile marker 175 around 6:50 am Thursday and rolled his vehicle several times.

Andrade suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for treatment.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this accident.

