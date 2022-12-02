 Skip to main content
Austin man hurt in SUV/semi collision on I-90

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Mower County man is hurt after his SUV collides with a semi.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Terry Lee Falch, 74 of Austin, was driving an SUV west on Interstate 90 when he collided with a westbound semi driven by Nicholas Wayne Dallman, 44 of Wells.  The crash happed a little before 10 am Friday near mile marker 155.

The State Patrol says Falch suffered non-life threatening injuries in the collision and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for treatment.  Dallman was not hurt.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.

