Austin man going to prison for sexually assaulting a child

AUSTIN, Minn. – Sexually assaulting a child is sending a Mower County man to prison.
Jesse Manabusan, 34 of Austin, was ordered Friday to spend 12 years behind bars, with credit for 288 days already served. Manabusan will also be on supervised release for 10 years after getting out of prison.
He pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct in August. The Austin Police Department says Manabusan sexually assaulted a victim under the age of 14 in February.
When officers went to arrest Manabusan, they said they found him trying to hang himself in the shower and had to remove the cord from his neck.