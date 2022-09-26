Austin man going to prison for child sex abuse

AUSTIN, Minn. – Sexually abusing a child is sending a Mower County man to prison.
Eh Doh Par, 26 of Austin, was sentenced Monday to 14 years and four months behind bars, with credit for 272 days already served. Par will also have to serve 10 years of conditional release after getting out of prison.
He was arrested in June 2019 and charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. A jury found Par guilty in February 2022. Austin police investigators say Par made an underage victim have sex with him several times.