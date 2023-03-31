Austin man going to jail for fiery crash

AUSTIN, Minn. – A fiery crash that left a pickup truck split in half is putting a Mower County man behind bars.
Melchor Barnabas, 24 of Austin, was sentenced Friday to a year in the Mower County, three years of supervised probation, and must pay $600 in fines.
Barnabas was arrested on May 1, 2022, after Austin police say he sped away from an attempted traffic stop. Police say they called off a pursuit for safety reasons after Barnabas hit speeds of 70 miles per hour.
Court documents state Barnabas lost control of his vehicle in the 1600 block of West Oakland Avenue near Banfield Elementary, going into the south ditch and striking a tree. Officers say the collision broke off most of the rear of the truck as it ended up in the north ditch and caught fire. Law enforcement says Barnabas had to be rescued from the truck.
He pleaded guilty in October 2022 to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and DWI. Four other misdemeanor charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.