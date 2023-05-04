 Skip to main content
Austin man gets probation for 2010 child sex abuse

Justice

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is sentenced on a child sex abuse charge over a decade old.

Chad Bruce Sabanish, 49 of Austin, was accused in March 2020 of four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.  Investigators say the victim was under 13 when the abuse happened in 2010.

Sabanish pleaded guilty in July 2022 to second-degree criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced Thursday to 15 years of supervised probation, a $1,000 fine, and 100 hours of community work service.

