Austin man gets final sentence for rash of March 2021 crimes

AUSTIN, Minn. – A final sentence is handed down for a March 2021 crime spree in Austin.
Tramale Traymond Pitchford, 20 of Austin, was given two years of supervised probation Thursday for pleading guilty to fourth-degree burglary. Austin police say Pitchford and another person burglarized a home in the 800 block of 5th Avenue NE on March 15, 2021, stealing a Bluetooth speaker, some vehicle titles and keys, about $30 in loose change, and a small bottle of laundry soap.
This follows a charge of tampering with a motor vehicle on March 27, 2021, being dismissed, Pitchford getting 11 days in jail for stealing credit cards and using them to buy lottery tickets, food, and cigarettes on March 30, 2021, and a sentence of time served for trying to escape arrest on March 31, 2021.