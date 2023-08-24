Austin man gets another prison sentence for a violent crime in Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Mower County armed robber is getting another prison sentence for attacking a man in Freeborn County.
Terrance Gustav Book, 30 of Austin, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for an incident on July 25, 2022, in Freeborn County. Law enforcement says Book was armed with a knife and a wooden bat when he beat another man. Investigators say the victim was struck several times in the left leg and feared for his life during the assault.
Book has been sentenced to three years and nine months in prison, with credit for 179 days already served.
That will be served at the same time as a five-year prison sentence Book received in Mower County for first-degree aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.
The Austin Police Department says Book displayed a gun while stealing someone’s vehicle on December 15, 2022. Book was eventually arrested in March and court documents state ammunition and two firearms were located in the residence.