Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 101.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Wabasha, Olmsted and Winona Counties. In
Wisconsin, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe,
Juneau and Adams Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Austin man gets another prison sentence for a violent crime in Freeborn County

Terrance Book

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Mower County armed robber is getting another prison sentence for attacking a man in Freeborn County.

Terrance Gustav Book, 30 of Austin, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for an incident on July 25, 2022, in Freeborn County.  Law enforcement says Book was armed with a knife and a wooden bat when he beat another man.  Investigators say the victim was struck several times in the left leg and feared for his life during the assault.

Book has been sentenced to three years and nine months in prison, with credit for 179 days already served.

That will be served at the same time as a five-year prison sentence Book received in Mower County for first-degree aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.

The Austin Police Department says Book displayed a gun while stealing someone’s vehicle on December 15, 2022.  Book was eventually arrested in March and court documents state ammunition and two firearms were located in the residence.  

