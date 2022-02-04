Austin man convicted of sexually abusing a child

AUSTIN, Minn. – A jury has found a Mower County man guilty of sexually abusing a child.
Eh Doh Par, 25 of Austin, was charged in June 2019 with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. The Austin Police Department says the underage victim reported Par made the victim have sex with him several times.
Par entered a not guilty plea in June 2019 and his trial, after multiple delays, began January 31. The jury returned its guilty verdict Friday.
Par is now scheduled to be sentenced on July 14.