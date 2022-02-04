 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Wind Chills in North Central Iowa Again Tonight...

.Overnight lows will drop into the single digits to teens below
zero. With winds at 10 to 15 mph, this will result in wind chills
from -20 to -30 through Saturday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Austin man convicted of sexually abusing a child

  • Updated
  • 0
Eh Par

Eh Par

AUSTIN, Minn. – A jury has found a Mower County man guilty of sexually abusing a child.

Eh Doh Par, 25 of Austin, was charged in June 2019 with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.  The Austin Police Department says the underage victim reported Par made the victim have sex with him several times.

Par entered a not guilty plea in June 2019 and his trial, after multiple delays, began January 31.  The jury returned its guilty verdict Friday.

Par is now scheduled to be sentenced on July 14.

Tags

Recommended for you