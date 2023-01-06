Austin man charged with gas station break-in pleads guilty

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of robbing an Austin convenience store takes a plea deal.
Derek Joseph Leichtnam, 39 of Austin, was charged with third-degree burglary, violent felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, fifth-degree drug possession, and possession of a firearm as a drug user. Austin police say Leichtnam broke through the front door of the Apollo III gas station in the 3000 block of Oakland Avenue West on July 10, 2022, and stole 102 vape pens, 19 disposable vapes, 11 vape cartridges, and one pack of cigarettes.
Investigators say the stolen merchandise totaled $3,534.91.
Court documents state Leichtnam was identified as the burglar from security video and when Leichtnam was arrested, a search of his home found a 50 caliber muzzle load rifle, 0.22 caliber ammunition, several marijuana plants, and drug paraphernalia. Law enforcement says Leichtnam has a previous felony conviction for drug possession in 2007.
He has now pleaded guilty to violent felon in possession of a firearm. Leichtnam’s sentencing is scheduled for August 3.