Austin man charged with five armed robberies is sentenced for three of them

AUSTIN, Minn. – Committing three armed robberies is sending a Mower County man to prison.
Adrick Deonte Mims, 26 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to a total of 10 years and two months behind bars, with credit for 181 days already served. Mims was also ordered to pay $6,392.55 in restitution.
Mims pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon. Investigators say he used a knife to rob Reed's 4th Avenue Food and Fuel on June 12, Cheers Liquor on June 19, and an Ankeny’s Mini-Mart on June 24.
Mims is still facing two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery and two counts of second-degree assault in Olmsted County. He’s accused of using a knife to rob a gas station on June 5, getting away with $624, and using a box cutter razor blade to rob another gas station on June 16, taking around $644 from the cash register.
Mims has not yet entered a plea to those charges.