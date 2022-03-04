 Skip to main content
Austin man charged with death threats and witness tampering pleads guilty

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man accused of death threats and witness tampering is taking a plea deal.

Jorge Lorenzana Perez, 32 of Austin, pleaded guilty Friday to misdemeanor domestic assault.  Two counts of first-degree aggravated witness tampering, threats of violence, and a second domestic assault charge will likely be dismissed when he is sentenced on June 23.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call from a child around 12:30 am on December 2, 2021.  The child said his stepfather had threatened to kill the child’s mother and was headed to Chicago to get a gun.  Deputies say they spoke with the child and his mother.  The mother said that after an argument where Perez wanted her to lie in a DWI case involving Perez, he pushed the mother and mentioned going to Chicago to get a gun, come back at “pay it off.”  The mother told deputies that meant Perez was going to kill them.

Perez was then arrested on December 15, 2021

 

