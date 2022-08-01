 Skip to main content
Austin man arrested with 145 grams of meth pleads guilty

Robert Anderson

Robert Anderson

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man caught with 145 grams of methamphetamine is pleading guilty.

Robert Charles Anderson, 44 of Austin, was arrested on January 5 and charged with first-degree drug possession, third and fourth-degree DWI, and driving after revocation.  He pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge of second-degree drug possession.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says Anderson was pulled over for speeding on Interstate 90 in Austin.  Court documents state a search of his vehicle found 145 grams of meth, a digital scale, a butane torch, and a meth pipe.

Anderson is now scheduled to be sentenced on September 2.

