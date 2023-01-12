Austin man arrested on warrant, fentanyl found on him

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 25-year-old Austin man was arrested in Rochester on a warrant out of Mower County Wednesday.
The Rochester Police Department said at 4:20 Wednesday afternoon, officers were called to Walmart North for a shoplifting call for 25-year-old Austin Kinder of Austin who has a valid warrant out of Mower County.
Officers found one fentanyl pill on Kinder and found eight more fentanyl pills once he was in custody at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.
Kinder is facing a 5th degree controlled substance charge.