Austin man arrested for dealing drugs out of a restaurant is found not guilty

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of dealing drugs out of an Austin restaurant has been found not guilty.
Terry Izeal Heggs, 40 of Austin, was arrested on January 13 and charged with two counts of first-degree possession with intent to sell cocaine, second-degree drug possession with intent to sell, third-degree drug possession, violating a domestic abuse no contact order, and fleeing a peace officer.
Court documents state Heggs was arrested after a search of the Wing Bazaar restaurant in Austin found more than 50 grams of cocaine and nearly eight grams of a mixture of cocaine and fentanyl. Officers from the Austin Police Department, Mower County Sheriff's Office, SE Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team, and South-Central MN Drug Task Force were part of the investigation that led to that search.
After a five-day trial, a judge has now acquitted Heggs of all charges. The judge ruled that the prosecution had only proven that Heggs was in the same area as the drugs found at the Wing Bazaar restaurant but did not offer any direct evidence the drugs belonged to Heggs or that he was selling them. The judge also found the no contact violation and fleeing charge were not proved beyond a reasonable doubt.