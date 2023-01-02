 Skip to main content
...Significant Ice Storm Potential Over Northern Iowa Tonight
into Tuesday...

.A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper
Midwest from later today into Tuesday. A mix of freezing rain and
snow is anticipated in parts of northwest and north central Iowa,
with a potential for significant ice accumulations tonight.
During the day Tuesday, much of the precipitation will transition
to rain before changing to snow late Tuesday afternoon and
overnight. Travel impacts are likely during this time frame, with
the potential for power outages.

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of
one quarter to one half of an inch and snow accumulations of one
to four inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

* WHERE...Northwest and north central Iowa into west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be very treacherous. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Austin man arrested for criminal vehicular homicide after woman, 41, hit and killed

Darin Finley

Darin Finley

Austin, Minn. - A man is in custody after allegedly hitting a woman with his vehicle.

On Friday, Dec. 30, the Austin Police Department responded to a report of a person lying in the roadway on Oakland Pl. SE near Oakland Ave. SE a little after 11 p.m. When officers arrived, they found 41-year-old Melissa Rack of Austin. She was not breathing and did not have a pulse. Officers gave her CPR and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service took over lifesaving efforts, but Rack was later declared dead.

According to APD, debris and other evidence indicated that a vehicle struck Rack. Using debris and a witness statement, officers canvased the area and found the suspect vehicle in a driveway in the 1700 block of 1st Ave. SE. Police say the vehicle had damage consistent with the crash scene.

Officers found 35-year-old Darin Finley of Austin at that residence and arrested him on probable cause for violating Minnesota's criminal vehicular homicide statute.

Finley is at the Mower County Jail. Formal charges are pending review by the Mower County Attorney's Office.

