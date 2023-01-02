Austin man arrested for criminal vehicular homicide after woman, 41, hit and killed

Austin, Minn. - A man is in custody after allegedly hitting a woman with his vehicle.
On Friday, Dec. 30, the Austin Police Department responded to a report of a person lying in the roadway on Oakland Pl. SE near Oakland Ave. SE a little after 11 p.m. When officers arrived, they found 41-year-old Melissa Rack of Austin. She was not breathing and did not have a pulse. Officers gave her CPR and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service took over lifesaving efforts, but Rack was later declared dead.
According to APD, debris and other evidence indicated that a vehicle struck Rack. Using debris and a witness statement, officers canvased the area and found the suspect vehicle in a driveway in the 1700 block of 1st Ave. SE. Police say the vehicle had damage consistent with the crash scene.
Officers found 35-year-old Darin Finley of Austin at that residence and arrested him on probable cause for violating Minnesota's criminal vehicular homicide statute.
Finley is at the Mower County Jail. Formal charges are pending review by the Mower County Attorney's Office.