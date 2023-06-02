Austin man arrested after slow but violent pursuit is sentenced

AUSTIN, Minn. – What started with a slow speed chase has ended with probation for a Mower County man.
Adam Scott Everson, 21 of Austin, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation, 40 hours of community work service, and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution. Everson pleaded guilty in April to second-degree assault, third-degree burglary, and DWI.
Investigators say on November 24, 2022, Everson stole from a home in the 900 block of 4th Avenue SW and a home in the 2900 block of 5th Avenue SW. Court documents state Everson got away with a PlayStation 5, power tools, stole some jewelry, and medication.
Mower County deputies then engaged Everson in a slow speed chase where Everson allegedly rammed a squad car off the road and into the ditch. The Sheriff’s Office says Everson abandoned his vehicle in Grand Meadow and was arrested.