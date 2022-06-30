Austin man accused of death threat is sentenced

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of death threats and witness tampering will not spend any more time behind bars for that.
Jorge Lorenzana Perez, 32 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to one year of supervised probation. Perez pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic assault for an incident on December 1, 2021. Charges of first-degree aggravated witness tampering and threats of violence were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
The Mower County Sheriff’s Office Perez threatened to kill a woman and go to Chicago and get a gun. Police say the threat came after an argument where Perez wanted the woman to lie for him in a DWI case.