Austin lawyer named to committee to bring 'major league' status to Negro League players and teams

Negro League Baseball

Bronze statues of Negro League greats including pitcher Satchel Paige, front, play their positions on the Field of Legends, which is the centerpiece of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County attorney has been selected for a research project on Negro Leagues baseball.

The Society of American Baseball Research (SABR) says Paul R. Spyhalski of Austin will be part of the Special Negro Leagues and Teams Committee.  This group will follow up on the work of SABR’s Negro League Task Force, which helped Major League Baseball recognize seven Negro Leagues from the sport’s segregated era as “major league.”

SABR says the new committee will evaluate other segregation-era teams and leagues and recommend which should also be considered major league caliber.

Spyhalski will join more than 30 researchers and historians who have actively contributed to the literature and statistical record of Negro League baseball.  He says “it is, first of all, an absolute honor to be included among the list of researchers and historians on this committee.  It is also humbling to think that the work of this committee may result in the long overdue recognition of segregated Black ballplayers, teams, and leagues as major league caliber by Major League Baseball.”

Spyhalski’s study of Negro League baseball include articles on the barnstorming Council Bluff’s Merchant Maroons, Shreveport Acme Giants, and Texas Black Spiders.  He has an article titled “The Paradox of Minnesota’s Town Ball Tradition: The Lack of Desegregation in ‘America’s Game’ in Southern Minnesota” pending editorial review for publication in “Black Ball: New Research in African American Baseball History.”

