Austin hosting the regional Letter Carrier Food Drive to address food insecurity this Saturday

AUSTIN, Minn. - The National Association of Letter Carriers of Austin is putting on the annual food drive after a three year hiatus due to the pandemic.
According to the Hometown Food Security Project, Mower County reported a 8.4% food insecurity rate, while the state average is 6%. One in seven kids living in Mower County are experiencing food insecurity.
"The donations that food shelves get during this food drive is vitally important and it carries over for most of the summer and summer is a time where food shelf donations usually decline. People are busy, people are on vacation, its not the first thing on their mind," said Austin Letter Carriers' Food Drive Coordinator, Bob Rosel.
All people in Austin need to do is place their bag of non-perishable foods next to their mailbox by 9 am this Saturday. The donations will go to the Salvation Army food shelf. The Salvation Army is specifically needing canned beans (baked, kidney, chili & pinto), canned fruits and vegetables, canned tuna and chicken, peanut butter, mac and cheese.