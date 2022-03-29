Austin high school teacher receives national honor

RESTON, Virginia – An Austin teacher has been honored by the International Technology and Engineering Educators Association (ITEEA).
Ryan Stanley, Industrial Arts Teacher at Austin High School, received the Teacher Excellence Award at the ITEEA’s 84th Annual Conference.
ITEEA says the Teacher Excellence Award is one of the highest honors given to technology and engineering education classroom teachers and is presented in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the profession and their students. The award was established to identify outstanding technology and engineering teachers who will serve as models for their colleagues and who could form a leadership core to affect change in the field.
““The award winners exhibit so many high-quality programs and activities occurring globally in technology and engineering education,” says ITEEA President Debra Shapiro. “It is inspiring to learn from these leaders, and we should all feel proud to be connected with these colleagues.”