Austin High School students welcomed back to class in style

AUSTIN, Minn. - Austin High School rolled out the red carpet for students heading back to class.
Actual red carpets led through the front doors of the building, giving students the celebrity treatment on their first day.
Teacher Emily Hovland was on hand to give the students some good mojo.
"Sometimes, when we get to those upper levels, we just come in and start our day and we really want to stir up some positive energy in our building and the excitement of coming back to school," said Hovland.
With the music pumping and a party-like atmosphere, students like junior Julie Nesbold hope to make this a year to remember.
"We just really want to have a welcoming environment for the first day of school. These last couple of years have been really hard on everybody with COVID and everything going on. This is our first year returning to normal," said Nesbold.
She thinks the rest of the school year will be just as energetic, with the student council planning tons to do.
"We're really, really looking forward to a bunch of fun activities. Homecoming is coming up and we're super stoked for that!"
Homecoming for Austin High School kicks off in three weeks.