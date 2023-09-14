Austin high school students receive national recognition for academic success

AUSTIN, Minn. – The have honored seven students at Austin High School.
Recipients of the National Rural and Small-Town Award are:
- Anastasia Alabin
- Ellen Ekins
- Grace Anderson
- Meicy Liu
- Nadia Hummel
- Namo Afanou
- Nawras Zaki
Receiving the National African American Recognition Award are:
- Namo Afanou
- Nawras Zaki
Austin Public Schools (APS) says these academic honors for rural area, Black, Indigenous, and/or Latino students are an opportunity for students to share their strong academic achievements with colleges and scholarship programs that are seeking to recruit diverse talent.
APS says Grace Anderson was also named a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist. Less than one percent of the more than 1.3 million juniors in 21,000 high schools that took the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test qualified as semifinalists.