Austin gets $2.2 million for Creekside Business Park project

WASHINGTON DC – Austin is getting a $2.2 million federal grant for infrastructure upgrades at the Creekside Business Park.
The U.S Department of Commerce says the money from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) is part of the American Rescue Plan and EDA’s $300 million Coal Communities Commitment.
“President Biden’s American Rescue Plan offers direct relief to American communities as they work to build a better America for the future,” says Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “This EDA investment will provide critical infrastructure needed to attract businesses and private investment to Austin, diversifying the local economy in a region impacted by the decline in coal use.”
The Commerce Department says the grant will help develop a 57-acre parcel at the business park that will bring new business and job opportunities to the region. The EDA investment will be matched with $2.2 million in local funds and is expected to create 200 jobs, retain 50 jobs, and generate $200 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.
“The Economic Development Administration is pleased to support locally-driven strategies to boost economic recovery efforts,” says Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “This EDA award will pave the way for industrial growth, new job opportunities, and long-term regional economic resiliency in Austin and throughout Mower County.”
This project is funded under EDA’s American Rescue Plan Economic Adjustment Assistance program, which makes $500 million in Economic Adjustment Assistance grants available to American communities.
“Investments in our infrastructure serve as down payments on the long-term economic well-being of our state,” says Senator Amy Klobuchar. “This funding for the Creekside Business Park will help spur economic opportunity and create good-paying jobs for communities across Austin.”
EDA’s Coal Communities Commitment allocates $300 million of EDA’s $3 billion American Rescue Plan appropriation to support coal communities as they recover from the pandemic and to help them create new jobs and opportunities, including through the creation or expansion of a new industry sector.
“Strong infrastructure and economic diversity are cornerstones of a healthy local economy,” says Senator Tina Smith. “This funding will help the city of Austin make key infrastructure upgrades at the Creekside Business Park that will support hundreds of jobs, generate hundreds of millions in private investment, and boost economic diversity in the area. I’m proud of our work to pass the American Rescue Plan, which made investments like these possible.”