Austin FD preaches fire prevention amid red flag warning

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Again on Thursday...

.An anomalously warm airmass coupled with breezy southwest winds
and deep mixing will again lead to the potential for critical
fire weather conditions again from late Thursday morning through
Thursday evening.

Relative humidity values will range from 20 to 25 percent this
afternoon and early evening with southwest winds of 15-25 mph,
gusting to 40 mph. On Thursday, the southwest winds will be
slightly lower than this afternoon ranging from 10 to 25 mph with
gusts of 25 to 35 mph and relative humidity values will range
from the mid- teens to mid-20s.

Very dry fine fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread
of any fire that gets started. Note that similar conditions are
possible on Thursday, especially west of the Mississippi River.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA...AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

...RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA...AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek,
Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton. In
Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore
and Houston. In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford,
Richland and Grant.

* TIMING...From 11 am through 8 pm Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, however
not quite as strong across Wisconsin with winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Austin FD preaches fire prevention amid red flag warning

  • Updated
AUSTIN, Minn. - With much of southern Minnesota falling under a red flag warning, one local fire department is reminding residents to practice proper fire safety and prevention.

The Austin Fire Department wants people to be wary of starting fires with the current weather, which they say is the perfect combination for allowing fires to spread.

"Number one is the humidity is so low," said firefighter Matt Wyse. "Number two is the winds are up and they're extremely high. Even though the ground may be wet and you could drive your car onto it and sink, it's tinder-dry on top. Everything really can take off quite quickly and then the wind just accelerates it all by providing the fuel and the air to the fire and spreads it rapidly."

These conditions mean any small spark could be enough to cause a large brushfire, be it an ember from a campfire, grease from the grill, or even a cigarette butt.

For Wyse, the best way for people to keep these fire starters from igniting is to pay extra close attention to your flame.

"Watch where anything goes, embers and so forth," he said. "Keep a supply of water or a hose available if you have a charcoal grill or something, secondly. Just try to avoid any dry areas. Be careful, watch what you're doing. Don't leave anything unattended."

If a fire does start, you should call 911 immediately. It doesn't take long for a small flame to become a blazing inferno.