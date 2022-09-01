Austin Elementary schools practice fire safety with Junior Fire Safety Program

AUSTIN, Minn. - School is back in session for Austin Public Schools and educators are wasting no time diving back into life-saving lessons.
Sumner Elementary School 4th graders are kicking off the Junior Fire Safety Program.
“At this level we're trying to teach kids how to recognize fire hazards in their home and what they can do to be safe,” says Austin Fire Department Fire Inspector, Tim Hansen.
Firefighters are going into fourth-grade classrooms and teaching kids how to make an escape plan, what smoke detectors are and how to take care of them, and how to recognize hazards in their own homes.
Through a workbook and presentations, the Austin Fire Department is hoping to teach kids life-long skills in a fun, informative way.
“Fire safety is not just fourth grade, it's not just them, it's everybody. So what they learn here today is a life lesson, and to practice that and share it with everybody,” Hansen adds.
Students are also able to enter a poster design contest with the theme ‘Fire won't wait. Plan your escape.’ The department will choose two winners from each elementary school.
This is the first of two visits. Teachers will work with students on these skills throughout the school year, and at the end of the program firefighters will revisit schools to review what they've learned.