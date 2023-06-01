Austin disability rights advocate says bill adding adult changing tables in restrooms is a step in the right direction

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Executive Director, Dawn Helgeson, of LIFE Mower County has been advocating for disability rights for over 34 years.
Governor Walz signed a bill requiring newly built public buildings to install adult changing tables in restrooms. The legislation also includes existing businesses by offering them up to $20,000 of incentives to update their restrooms.
"I think its very beneficial to people being able to be out and included in the community and just being a part of it," said Helgeson.
Over her years of working with the disabled community, Helgeson said its a back and forth process fighting for the community's rights.
"Its a few steps forward and a few steps back all the time so we as an organization are here to support individuals to live the least restrictive life that they can live so anything like that supports them, its a wonderful idea. I'm glad that it passed," said Helgeson.
The new law will go into effect at the beginning of 2024.