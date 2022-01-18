 Skip to main content
...Bitter Wind Chills Wednesday Morning Northern Iowa...

.Bitter cold air with temperatures around zero degrees over
northern Iowa with quickening, gusty winds will create wind chill
values less than 20 below zero early Wednesday morning. The winds
may also create shallow blowing and drifting snow in open, rural
areas, which could cause slick spots on roadways. Additional
bitter cold nights are forecast Thursday and Friday mornings.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures and wind chills Thursday and
Friday mornings will be lower than Wednesday morning. Late
tonight into Wednesday, shallow blowing and drifting snow will
be possible, especially in rural, open areas, and may create
slick spots on roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Austin Councilman Oballa Oballa on lessons from Martin Luther King Jr.

  • Updated
  • 0

Lessons learned from MLK Jr.

AUSTIN, Minn.- As the United States celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Austin City Councilman Oballa Oballa is reflecting on the lessons the civil rights leader imprinted on society. 

Oballa, the first black elected official in Austin and youngest City Council member, said he remembers first learning about King in a refugee camp as a child. 

An American teacher visited his camp for a week, teaching kids about King's big dream, Oballa said. 

Now, Oballa is a parent and an elected official that has taken King's teachings and applied them to his leadership responsibilities. 

"He always believed in doing the right thing at the right time and this was something that I carry in my leadership. When I am making decisions, I have to think about people because everything I do is not about me, it is all about the people I represent and also the generation that comes next to me and also for my children," Oballa said. 

Oballa also said Minnesotan's should understand that King's message of unity should not only be applied during times of crisis. 

"It is very important for Minnesota to know that we do not preach unity when it comes to when there is crisis and Martin Luther King died a long time ago before I was even born or before my parents were born, so it is something that we have to preach, especially to our kids because what comes next is the children that we are raising, the children that we are showing the way what will be a better way to make their world a better place," Oballa said.

King would have turned 93 on Jan. 15.   

