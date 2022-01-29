Austin community kicks off ‘Paint the Town Pink’ for cancer research with a plunge

AUSTIN, Minn. - Saturday the Austin community kicked off ‘Paint the Town Pink,’ an annual campaign to raise funds for breast cancer and other cancer research at the Hormel Institute, with ‘Plunging for Pink.’
130 jumpers registered for Plunging for Pink this year.
Cheryl Constancio is this year's Paint the Town Pink ambassador. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009. After more than a year of treatments, she was given the clear in march 2014.
That fall, she was diagnosed in her other breast. Today she can say she's a survivor.
“It's so heart whelming - and just the whole Paint the Town Pink and all the events, and all the money that goes to the Hormel Institute, they need that money to continue on their research and hoping to find a cure for cancer some day,” she expresses.
She says she is thankful for those who supported her through her cancer journey.
“It just seems like everybody either has somebody in their family or knows someone that cancer has touched - and they're out here and they're supporting it big.” she adds.
Event organizer Toren Bires says each of the last two years' plunges raised nearly $100,000. He is hopeful they will achieve that again with this year's turnout.
“It's great - this year with COVID and everything else for challenges - we're unsure what we would see coming out, but we have about the best weather we could possibly imagine here at about 20 degrees,” he says.
Brittney, Brianna, Jaylynn and Scott made up Team Darcy. Their mother Darcy has been struggling with breast cancer for 7 years.
“It means everything to see all these people wanting to help find that cure because it affects so many different people in so many different ways,” says Brianna.
Nearly $550,000 has been raised for the Hormel Institute from Plunging for Pink.
If you weren't able to make the plunge, there are other ways you can participate. An online auction goes through Thursday.
Paint the Town Pink has more upcoming events to support cancer research listed on their website.