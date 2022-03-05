Austin community comes together to raise funds in support of Ukraine

AUSTIN, Minn. - The community of Austin has come together to show their support of Ukraine.
Local card shop Ratatoskr Games owner Kyle Fett tells KIMT News 3 he has family, friends, and people close to him stuck in Ukraine.
He decided to raise funds to support troops in Ukraine.
Through his community outreach, they were able to raise $5,200.
“It was very personal and important to raise as much as we can to protect ourselves and fight,” says Fett.
The funds raised have been sent directly to the Ukrainian military.
“They're literally fighting for their democracy there so it's dire for them, every dollar does matter.”
On March 11th and 12th, the store will hold a silent auction-style fundraiser, to continue to raise funds in support of the situation in Ukraine.
“Looking at the scope of the destruction there - I feel so helpless. I'm doing everything I can. Every dollar matters to those people over there so it feels good, but at the same time it feels like I wish I could do more.”
The shop has also created an online store to order merchandise in support of Ukraine, those proceeds will benefit the humanitarian and military aid.