Austin City Council cuts proposed 2024 budget, shrinks tax levy

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Austin City Council voted to make cuts to the city's proposed 2024 budget on Tuesday.
These cuts will lead to a smaller price for taxpayers.
In a 4-3 vote with Mayor Steve King serving as tiebreaker, the Austin City Council was able to slim down their proposed 2024 property tax levy from 11.18% to just 9.93%.
The city cut several new positions for the fire department, police department, and other services to get below 10%.
Still, many are asking if the city can cut even more out of next year's budget.
According to Mayor King, a growing city like Austin needs the extra revenue to cover necessary expenses.
"We need police services. We need roads and bridges. We're doing a wastewater treatment plant, we've got some upgrades," he said. "Our city is growing. Our land mass is growing through annexations. Two new law enforcement officers were added this year. Those things impact the budget. I certainly hope the citizens understand that and I hope they appreciate what they get for their tax dollars."
This tax levy doesn't include any taxes issued by the county or the school district.
However, Mayor King says Austin residents will still be paying relatively low taxes compared to the rest of the region.
The city council plans to continue fine-tuning the budget at its next meeting on September 18th.
The city budget must be turned in to Mower County by September 30th.